Boy, 3, accidentally shoots himself in foot on South Side: officials

Another child has been shot in Chicago.

The latest incident happened Friday afternoon in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

The toddler and his 23-year-old mother left Roseland Community Hospital to receive more care at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police say the child got access to a gun left unattended and shot himself in the foot. The incident took place inside a third floor apartment at 103rd and Calumet.

“It’s like not a shock anymore. It’s not surprising because it’s like everyday life now. This is how we’re living,” said neighbor Candace Spraggins.

Spraggins, who is a mother of five children, say she cannot imagine the trauma the 3-year-old shooting victim will now face. She says she works hard every day to keep her own children safe and away from potential danger.

Advertisement

“I try to keep them around me all times, know where they at all times,” Spraggins said.

Detectives remained on scene for several hours, recovering evidence from inside the apartment. No charges have been filed and the child is expected to be ok.

Police are working to learn where the gun came from.. Police sources also tell FOX 32 the family has provided conflicting details about what exactly happened.

Unfortunately, this is the third child shot this week in Chicago.