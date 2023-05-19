Boy, 4, dies after medical emergency in Ashburn: police

A 4-year-old boy is dead after suffering a medical emergency Thursday night on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:17 p.m. in the 8400 block of S. Karlov Ave. in the city's Ashburn neighborhood.

The child was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

The medical examiner identified the boy as Jaxon A. Fields. Autopsy results are pending.

No further information was immediately available.