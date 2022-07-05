Boy, 5, struck by bullet falling from the sky in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A boy was hit in the shoulder by a bullet falling from the sky Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The 5-year-old was in the backyard of his residence around 10:10 p.m. when he felt pain in his right shoulder in the 4300 block of West Crystal Street, police said.
He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where an x-ray found a bullet fragment, police said.
The boy was listed in good condition.