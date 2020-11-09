Boy, 7, dies after being hit by a vehicle in Oak Lawn: police

A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by a vehicle Monday in southwest suburban Oak Lawn, police said.

The crash happened about noon in the 9300 block of South Kolmar Avenue, Oak Lawn police said in a statement. They did not say what type of vehicle hit the boy.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t commented on the death.

Oak Lawn police are investigating.