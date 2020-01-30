Boy, 7, hurt at Old Irving Park group home

article

Chicago police are investigating the Lydia group home in Old Irving Park after a 7-year-old boy was injured there over the weekend.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services reported that the boy was found at a group home in the 4300 block of West Irving Park Road with injuries to his neck and eye Sunday, Chicago police said. The Lydia Home is listed at 4300 W. Irving Park Rd.

The boy was treated and is in good condition, police said.

Officials with DCFS and the Lydia home could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

There were no other reported victims and no indications of sexual assault, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.