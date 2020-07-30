Boy, 8, among 2 shot on Chicago’s Far South Side

An 8-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman were struck by stray bullets Thursday in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

The pair were outside about 8:40 p.m. when someone walked up and shot at a nearby male in the 700 block of East 132nd Street, Chicago police said.

One bullet went through the boy’s back, while another grazed him on the arm, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg, police said. She was in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.