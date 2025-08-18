Boy, 9, critically hurt in West Loop attack
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old boy was critically injured after an argument escalated into a fight this month in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.
What we know:
A 22-year-old man and the boy were walking down stairs around 11:35 a.m. when an argument turned physical in the 500 block of West Lake Street, police said.
The 22-year-old was hit in the back and fell down the stairs along with the 9-year-old, who hit his head on the ground.
The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Two GoFundMe pages identified the victim as Elijah Flores.
What they're saying:
"Elijah was excited to start a new school year, full of dreams and innocence. Tragically, he suffered life-threatening head and brain injuries and has been declared brain dead," one GoFundMe post read.
Police said no arrests have been made.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and GoFundMe.