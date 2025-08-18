Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 9, critically hurt in West Loop attack

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 18, 2025 7:50am CDT
West Loop
The Brief

    • A 9-year-old boy was critically injured after falling down stairs during a fight in Chicago’s West Loop. 
    • Police said the boy struck his head. 
    • The boy has reportedly been declared brain dead, and no arrests have been made.

CHICAGO - A 9-year-old boy was critically injured after an argument escalated into a fight this month in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.

What we know:

A 22-year-old man and the boy were walking down stairs around 11:35 a.m. when an argument turned physical in the 500 block of West Lake Street, police said. 

The 22-year-old was hit in the back and fell down the stairs along with the 9-year-old, who hit his head on the ground.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Two GoFundMe pages identified the victim as Elijah Flores.

What they're saying:

"Elijah was excited to start a new school year, full of dreams and innocence. Tragically, he suffered life-threatening head and brain injuries and has been declared brain dead," one GoFundMe post read.

Police said no arrests have been made.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and GoFundMe.

