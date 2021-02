article

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 9-year-old boy reported missing from Englewood.

Vincent Means was last seen in the 500 block of West Marquette Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He’s 4-foot-11 and about 90 pounds, police said. He was wearing black pants and shoes, and a gray and blue coat.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.