Boy accused of bringing gun to Skokie library

A boy was arrested last week after allegedly bringing a gun to a library in north suburban Skokie.

The boy was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in the Sept. 28 incident, Skokie police said.

Authorities received a report of a person with a gun about 5:55 p.m. at the Skokie Public Library, located at 5215 Oakton St., Skokie police said. There, officers found a boy matching the description they were given.

A case containing an unloaded firearm was recovered, police said. The boy didn’t threaten or point the weapon at anyone.

“Our safety team acted quickly to address the situation and alert the Skokie Police Department, who responded immediately and took both the weapon and individual into custody,” the Skokie Public Library said in a statement.

“We are continuing to work with the authorities in this ongoing investigation, and we’ve been told by police that this individual did not intend to use the weapon and that there is no ongoing threat to the library,” the statement said.

The boy attended a hearing this week at a juvenile detention center, police said. An investigation is ongoing.