Boy and girl found walking alone in the cold in South Shore, family member found

A boy and a girl were found walking alone in the cold early Wednesday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 12:30 a.m. a man was driving south on Jeffery Boulevard, when he saw a young girl, thought to be about 3-years-old, and a young boy, thought to be about 2-years-old, walking without proper outer garments in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, and called police, Chicago police said.

The girl was wearing a coat and boots, police said. The boy was wearing a shirt, jogging pants, and no coat.

They were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for an evaluation, police said. A family member of the children has been contacted.

The Department of Children and Family Services have been notified.