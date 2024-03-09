Boy, 15, charged with robbing two men at gunpoint in Chicago

A teenager has been charged after allegedly robbing two men at gunpoint late last month on Chicago's South Side.

Police arrested the 15-year-old boy Friday after he was identified as one of the suspects involved in the armed robbery on Feb. 29, Chicago police said.

Around 7:25 p.m., police said the boy approached a 19-year-old and 18-year-old man and took their belongings at gunpoint in the 6700 block of South Elizabeth Street in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The boy was taken into custody by police on Friday and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.