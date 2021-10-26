Boy charged with carjacking 57-year-old at gunpoint in West Town

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connected with carjacking a man at gunpoint in West Town on the Northwest Side.

The teen was arrested after he was identified as one of the suspects who carjacked a 57-year-old man hours before in the 100 block of North Paulina Street, Chicago police said.

Police arrested the teen in the 100 block of South Seeley Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

The boy is due in juvenile court on Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately available.