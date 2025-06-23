Brad Pitt talks 'F1: The Movie'

Brad Pitt’s summer blockbuster ‘F1 The Movie’ is racing into theaters around Chicago this weekend – and the Oscar-winning actor gave FOX 32 the Chicago-exclusive interview!

Pitt re-teams with fellow Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem for the new movie, which is directed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ filmmaker Joseph Kosinski – and like that film, Pitt really got behind the wheel of the F1 cars for the film’s breathtaking racing sequences.

"These cars are shocking, what they can do," Pitt told FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton. "I’ve spent the past few decades getting on the track on a motorcycle, so I understand race line, breaking points and trail breaking to a degree – but nothing to what they guys go through."

Pitt added "The fact that these cars stick is mindboggling. The fact that you can go down a straight at 180mph at an 80 yard marker for a 90 degree right – it’s shocking. It’s shocking what these cars can do."

"F1 The Movie" opens in theaters on Friday, June 27th.