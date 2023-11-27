Bradley man charged in 2022 murder in Roseland

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2022 shooting that left another man dead in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

Datavion Braxton, 18, allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old man who was in a vehicle on June 24, 2022 in the first block of West 111th Street, according to police. There were two other people inside the vehicle during the time of the shooting but neither was injured.

Braxton was arrested Sunday in Kankakee. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Braxton, of Bradley, is expected to attend his detention hearing Monday.