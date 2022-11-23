Bradley officer Tyler Bailey gets warm welcome home after being shot on duty

A Bradley officer is finally going home after being shot in the line of duty in December of last year.

Tyler Bailey was on duty with Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic when they were shot at in a Comfort Inn Hotel room.

After months of physical therapy, Officer Bailey is going home.

There is a parade to welcome him at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The parade will make its way south on IL Route 50 from Peotone.