Bradley community raises money for police officers shot in December

The Bradley community and officers from all over the state came out in full force Saturday for two officers shot last month.

A pancake breakfast was held to raise money for Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic's family, and to help Officer Tyler Bailey with his recovery.

Sergeant Rittmanic was killed and her partner officer, Bailey, was shot while trying to arrest a man wanted on a warrant in December.

Bradley's police chief says Officer Bailey should be out of the hospital soon.

"We still need prayers for both the families. We have an officer that's recovering that we're optimistic about coming back, at least getting out of the hospital," said Bradley Police Chief Don Barber. "Sergeant Rittmanic's family still needs some prayers. They’re still grieving. But again, it's been overwhelming support form this community."

The suspects accused of shooting the officers have been arrested and charged.