Trial to begin in murder of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

The murder trial will begin today for a man accused of shooting and killing a Bradley police officer in 2021.

Jury selection will start in the trial of 28-year-old Darius Sullivan will begin Monday morning in Kankakee County court.

Sullivan was charged in the deadly shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the wounding of her partner Tyler Bailey.

Rittmanic and Bailey responded to a call of a dog barking in a car outside the Comfort Inn in December 2021.

They traced the car to Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, who were staying at the hotel. The police went to their room where they were attacked and Rittmanic was killed and Bailey was wounded.

In earlier hearings, prosecutors said that Rittmanic was shot once. she ran down the motel hall and Sullivan stood over her while she pleaded for her life. He allegedly fired a fatal shot. Bailey was shot in the head, but survived.

Sullivan previously told the court that he couldn't hire an attorney and he refused to allow a public defender to represent him, prompting the trial to be delayed.

It appears that now a Kankakee County public defender is ready to go to trial.

Among the evidence to be presented are medical records, hotel surveillance video and police body camera video.

Rittmanic was a 21-year law enforcement veteran. She was well known to her community in Bradley.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.