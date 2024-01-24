Mayor Johnson calls on Chicago youth to get involved with workforce

Mayor Brandon Johnson praised Chicago's economic progress during an event Wednesday.

Johnson was one of several who spoke at the annual Economic Mobility Summit hosted by the Administration for Children and Families.

The theme of this year's summit was "Building systems for older youth to thrive."

Johnson talked about how pushing the city's economy forward can help children and families.

"It is so vital, in order for us to keep our city growing, moving forward and thriving, that we are doing everything in our power to ensure that young people and young adults have an opportunity to be a part of the workforce," Johnson said.

The event also spotlighted how housing and mental health play a role in helping fuel the economy.