Brandon Johnson honored at Conference of Mayors for Chicago's One Fair Wage ordinance

Brandon Johnson, one of more than 300 U.S. mayors attending the Conference of Mayors in the nation's capital, received recognition on Friday for Chicago's recent passage of the "One Fair Wage" ordinance.

The ordinance, approved this past fall, entails a gradual eight percent annual increase in the minimum wage for tipped workers in the city over the next five years. National leaders view this initiative as a model that should be replicated in other cities.

Mayors from several battleground states present at the conference have pledged to follow Chicago's lead. Business leaders, having heard the challenges faced by younger workers, especially in the restaurant industry, also express support for such measures.

Johnson believes that raising the minimum wage in battleground states is crucial for success in this election year.

Meanwhile, at the Conference of Mayors, immigration takes center stage as cities grapple with the influx of migrants. Leaders are calling for increased federal assistance and engaging in discussions to find solutions.