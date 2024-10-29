Brandon Johnson poised to suggest property tax hike after campaigning against it: reports

The Brief Chicago's Housing and Real Estate Committee is meeting Tuesday to discuss a referendum that could offer property tax relief through an additional income tax on millionaires. Mayor Brandon Johnson, facing a $1 billion budget gap, is reportedly considering a property tax hike despite his previous opposition to it. Former Governor Pat Quinn has been campaigning in support of the referendum, which will be on the November ballot.



A special Chicago committee will be meeting Tuesday about a referendum on the ballot this November regarding property taxes.

The Committee of Housing and Real Estate will convene to discuss the Property Tax Relief and Fairness Referendum. They will talk about the impact it could have on Chicago and the potential revenue uses for the city.

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn has been campaigning this election season for it to pass.

It asks the question: Should the state constitution be amended to add another tax on income above a million dollars ... In order to offset property taxes?

The website WalletHub reports Illinois residents pay the second-highest property taxes in the country, only trailing New Jersey.

There will be no vote taken during the committee's meeting today on a stance for the referendum. This all comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson is also discussing the idea of a property tax increase for the city.

Johnson is set to bring it up tomorrow during his budget address at City Council's meeting but little details are known.

Three aldermen told The Chicago Tribune that the mayor will recommend a property tax hike as part of his plan to balance the budget.

Right now, the city is facing a nearly $1 billion budget gap.

However, Johnson has repeatedly told Chicagoans that he would not raise property taxes, including during an interview at The Economic Club of Chicago in September 2023.

"We have relied on property taxes as the sole source of revenue generation to balance, quote unquote, the budget. I find that to be lazy," Johnson said.

Johnson campaigned on that promise and has repeated it since taking office.

"I'm the only one with a budget plan," Johnson said during the FOX 32 mayoral candidate forum last year. "I'm the only one who's telling folks the truth. We're going to invest in people without raising property taxes."