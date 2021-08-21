Breakthrough COVID case: Illinois Senate Republican Leader tests positive for virus despite being vaccinated

Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie confirmed Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated against the virus.

He received the vaccination earlier this spring.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Sen. McConchie says his symptoms are very mild, and contact tracing was implemented after receiving the positive test result.

Advertisement

"I am very grateful to have been vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms," McConchie said. "I encourage everyone reading these words to be vaccinated and protect themselves and their families against the virus. I encourage anyone with whom I have had the most brief contact in the last few days to be tested as a safeguard."