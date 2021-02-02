Aragon Ballroom wall topples over under weight of snow

article

A brick wall of the Aragon Ballroom partially collapsed Tuesday morning, apparently under the weight of snow on the Uptown venue’s roof.

Callers reported the collapse about 7:45 a.m. in an alley along the Ballroom, at 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No one was hurt, and the 95-year-old venue’s structure and roof appeared to be structurally sound, department spokesman Larry Langford told reporters at the scene.

Firefighters found that snow on the roof had slid to the walls of a parapet and dislodged bricks to the alley below, Langford said.

"When you get a foot of heavy snow, you start to get roof failures," Langford said.

"We haven’t had too many so far, but that’s what happens when 12, 14 inches of snow that sit for a while on a roof that’s already old and may be compromised. That will bring it in," Langford said.

Three hours after the collapse, crews sprayed water on the roof and wall, sending more bricks and snow falling to the alley below, in an effort to remove pressure on the roof, Langford said.

Over the weekend, the second snowstorm in a week dumped nearly a foot of snow on Chicago. Including last week’s storm, nearly 17 inches of snow had fallen on Chicago.

Purple Line service stopped at Lawrence shortly after 8 a.m. when the fire department requested track power be shut off, Chicago Transit Authority spokeswoman Katherine Hosinski said. The tracks were not hit by falling bricks, she said.

By 10 a.m., the CTA said Purple Line service resumed and that Red Line trains were bypassing Lawrence.