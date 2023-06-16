Brickworld brings LEGO mania to Schaumburg this weekend

There is 100,000 square feet of fun for LEGO lovers in Schaumburg this weekend.

Brickworld features amazing creations, big and small, made entirely out of LEGOs. Some are made from kits and others are examples of free building or what are called "moc's" for "my own creation."

The annual LEGO fan convention takes place at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center in Schaumburg, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

You can secure your tickets at Brickworld.com.