Bridgeport crash leaves 4 injured, 1 critically

Four people were injured, one critically, after a crash Sunday night in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

A 27-year-old woman who was driving a gray sedan ran a red light just before 10 p.m. and struck a Jeep in an intersection near the 700 block of West 26th Street, according to Chicago police. The gray sedan then struck a red sedan that was waiting at the red light.

Four females, whose ages weren't specified, were transported by paramedics to Stroger and Rush hospitals. One of the females was listed in critical condition while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.