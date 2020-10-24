Bridgeview man accused of soliciting sex from 15-year-old boy

article

A 65-year-old man is accused of soliciting sex from someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

David Luperini, of Bridgeview, is charged with one count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of indecent solicitation of a minor, one count of traveling to meet a minor and one count of grooming, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

Luperini was arrested Friday after arranging to meet at a location with an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old boy, the sheriff’s office said.

Luperini had previously allegedly sent explicit messages describing sexual activity he wished to engage in, the sheriff’s office said. He gave directions to the person he thought was a teen on how to get to his home on a Pace bus.

After he was arrested, Luperini allegedly admitted to sending pictures of himself and knowing that the person he was talking to was 15 years old, the sheriff’s office said. He also allegedly admitted that he planned on bringing the boy to his home after they met.

Luperini was ordered held on $30,000 bail and is expected back in court Oct. 27.