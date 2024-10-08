Bridgeview man charged in deadly hit-and-run on Stevenson Expressway

Illinois State Police arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash on the Stevenson Expressway last month.

The crash happened on Sept. 8 on Interstate 55 southbound under Interstate 94. Around 5:05 a.m., troopers were called to the area for reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. The victim, who was not identified, was found dead at the scene.

State police identified the driver as Geraldo Flores, 26, of Bridgeview. He turned himself in on Monday and was charged with failure to report an accident resulting in death, which is a felony.

Flores is being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court hearing.