Police in Cook County recover stolen cars, engines in chop shop bust

Bridgeview police arrested two people after finding an illegal chop shop with stolen cars and auto parts in a southwestern suburb storage facility.

What we know:

Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said officers raided the Public Storage facility at 10024 S. Harlem Avenue early Monday morning after receiving a call about suspicious activity.

Inside five storage units, they found three stolen vehicles in various stages of being taken apart, five engines with attached transmissions, and many other auto parts.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Bridgeview Police Department, of recovered stolen vehicles and vehicle components.

Police said several people were at the facility when officers arrived, and two were taken into custody. A third suspect is being investigated.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Mancha said.

What's next:

Mancha said Bridgeview police are working with the Illinois Statewide Auto Theft Task Force and the Major Case Unit, which includes Palos Heights, Palos Hills, Worth, and Chicago Ridge, to document and identify all parts found.

"The police officers and investigators have done a great job," Mancha said. "But without that individual calling it in, we may not have come across this. So a big thank you to them."