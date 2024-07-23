Stolen car driver hits 4 pedestrians, squad car while fleeing traffic stop on SW Side

One person was arrested after a stolen SUV struck a squad car and injured four pedestrians while fleeing a traffic stop Monday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen black Dodge Durango around 11:30 p.m. when the driver reversed and struck a squad car in the 2500 block of West 46th Street, according to police.

The stolen SUV continued to flee down the alley, hitting two more vehicles and four pedestrians, including an 8-year-old girl, police said.

Three women were transported to local hospitals where they were listed in good condition. Paramedics treated the 8-year-old at the scene.

One person was taken into custody. A Chicago police officer suffered a minor foot injury during the incident and was taken to a local hospital, according to CPD.

Area One detectives are investigating.