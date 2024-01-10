Brissa Romero: Official cause of death released for teen found dead in Vernon Hills pond

The Lake County Coroner's Office on Wednesday released the official cause of death for Brissa Romero, whose body and car were pulled from a retention pond in Vernon Hills last month.

According to the coroner, Brissa's cause of death was drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor. Toxicology reports reveal she tested positive for THC and her blood alcohol concentration was 0.160 – which is twice the legal limit.

Police said Brissa was inside her Nissan Rogue when it plunged into the water on Dec. 4. In security footage, police said Brissa was seen entering a nearby fast food restaurant and walking out a short time later – alone – and then entering her vehicle before driving away. Less than 15 minutes later was the last time Brissa's phone pinged near the location where her vehicle was recovered.

When an officer initially arrived at the pond to conduct a search, a pedestrian alerted him to something she spotted.

"As the first supervisor showed up on the scene to search the area, he met a resident who had been walking around the bank of this pond, and she pointed out a backpack that seemed to have floated on the edge of the pond," said Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis.

That backpack belonged to Brissa, police said.

The retention pond at its deepest depth is about 20 feet. That's where police located the submerged vehicle.

After an extensive search on the ground and through the air using a drone, police on Monday, Dec. 11, began searching a pond in Vernon Hills – located near the intersection of Lakeview Parkway and Executive Way. That is where they recovered Brissa's vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, and later Brissa's body.

"This is not just kid trying to go and have fun. This is something more serious and Brissa would never go this far because she cares for her family. She would come back for her dogs, for her friends, everyone that she cares about," Brissa's sister, Dulce Romero, told FOX 32 Chicago.

The youngest of five siblings, Brissa graduated from Barrington High School last spring.

Brissa, who attended Harper College, was studying to be a sonogram nurse and working two jobs to pay for school.

Brissa Romero

Last month, Brissa’s family prayed at the Shrine of Our Lady Guadalupe, a symbol that stands for miracles and strength.

"Since it’s the Virgin Mary’s day right now, we are just trying to plead that she is okay and safe and well rested, at least if that is her body," said Dulce Romero, Brissa's sister.

"We just spoke to the priest, and they were able to give us her blessing and was able to speak with us. Just calm our nerves down a little bit more, and if that is Brissa, then she’s in good hands with our Virgin Mary," said Dulce.

Police have praised Brissa’s family for helping spread the word.

Her brother, Jesus, said he searched Chicagoland for his baby sister.

"I don’t know; it's just that all of this came out today. I was hoping I could find her at least," said Jesus Romero.

"It's just crazy how the community can come together during such a devastating story, and it just represents how strong everybody can be when they are all united," said Dulce.