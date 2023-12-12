From Mexico City to Des Plaines, Catholics converge to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

From Mexico City to Des Plaines, Catholics came together Tuesday in honor of the Virgin Mary, and many traveled hundreds of miles for the occasion.

Celebrations for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe officially kicked off Monday.

An extension of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico, the suburban Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe hosts the largest event of its kind in the United States.

This year, an estimated 350,000 people were expected to make the pilgrimage to Des Plaines to take part in the festivities, according to city officials. In previous years, especially when the event falls on a weekend, more than 500,000 people have participated.

The two-day celebration came to a close Tuesday evening following a full day of activities.

Closing Mass began at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Saint Joseph, where people traveled from near and far to express their appreciation for Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"I’m very thankful that I’m here, I’m alive because of the prayers that people made for me with her," said Roberto Carvajal, parishioner.

To cap off a joyous celebration, parishioners filled every pew, even spilling into the lobby of the chapel.

"Just a beautiful place and a beautiful time to show our faith," said Carvajal.



The evening mass began with a reenactment of the Marian apparition on December 9, 1531. According to church tradition, the Virgin Mary appeared before Aztec Indian Juan Diego and asked for a church to be built in her honor.

For those visiting the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, December 12th marks a celebration of her miracles – one that gives light to their own prayers.

"The prayers she offers when we come here, has got us through many tough times," said Carvajal. "I always want to give thanks to someone who has been with me on my journey."

Like thousands of others who journeyed to the shrine this week, Jessica Almendarez is praying for peace and unity this holiday season.

"It means a lot," said Almendarez, who traveled from Mississippi to partake in the festivities. "I traveled 10 hours just to get here."

Almendarez says Our Lady of Guadalupe has blessed her own family over the years.

"Have faith, anybody that has faith, she is there for you, and I 100 percent approve, she is," said Almendarez.

This year's celebration marks the first since a woman set fire to the shrine’s outdoor chapel last spring. Virginia Roque-Fermin of Arlington Heights was arrested and charged with felony arson. She is still in custody, according to officials with the Des Plaines Police Department.

The Chapel of the Risen Christ has since been rebuilt, and as part of the two-day celebration, the outdoor chapel was re-dedicated and blessed.