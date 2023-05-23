Des Plaines police investigate fire at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Suburban police are investigating a suspected arson after a fire caused damage at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:31 a.m., the Des Plaines Police Department responded to a report of a fire at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe located at 1170 N. River Rd. Police say officers attempted to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful.

The Des Plaines Fire Department then arrived at the scene and successfully put out the fire.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The fire primarily affected the outdoor Chapel of the Resurrected Christ situated on the west side of the Shrine's Tepeyac Hill, according to the church.

In addition, there was damage to statuary, sacred art, and the plaza area.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Suspected arson at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe | Provided

Police say a person of interest has been identified and detained, but no charges have been filed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is a place of worship and pilgrimage for many individuals, both locally and from afar.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the fire to contact Des Plaines police.