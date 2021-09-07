Expand / Collapse search

Britney Spears: Jamie Spears files petition to end daughter's conservatorship

By KJ Hiramoto
LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears' father has filed a petition to end the singer's conservatorship, FOX 11 has confirmed.

While the conservatorship isn't officially over just yet, Jamie Spears had been working with the Los Angeles County court and his daughter Britney's attorney for weeks to prepare an "orderly transition to a new conservator." But with Tuesday's development, it appears the conservatorship is on the verge of ending all together.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jamie Spears 'willing' to step down as singer's conservator

#FreeBritney Movement

Tuesday's development marks a major victory for the #FreeBritney movement as the singer herself had been pushing to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship. 

Britney Spears had been in the conservatorship for about 13 years. Her father had been a co-conservator for Britney after the pop superstar suffered a mental health crisis in 2008. The conservatorship gave Jamie control of Britney's estate.

Jamie Spears to step down as Britney's conservator

Britney Spears' father says he is ‘willing to step down’ from his role as conservator of the singer's estate. According to a court document obtained by FOX 11, Jamie Spears is working with the court and the singer's attorney to "prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

The singer had called the conservatorship abusive and revealed during a hearing earlier in the summer that she considered suing her family.

"I’m not lying, I just want my life back," Spears told the Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Brenda Penny in a virtual court earlier in the year. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated." 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Britney Spears asks to end her conservatorship: 'I just want my life back'

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

