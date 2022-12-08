Brittney Griner prisoner swap: Viktor Bout was serving sentence in Illinois before heading back to Russia

She was held in Russia for 10 months — 294 days to be exact.

But after a high-profile, high-stakes prisoner swap, Brittney Griner is free and back on U.S. soil, arriving in Texas Thursday afternoon.

Russian state media shows Griner on a plane, smiling on her way to freedom from a detention center in Russia.

Then later, video shows her on a tarmac in Abu Dhabi when Griner was released to U.S. officials.

In exchange, the U.S. handed over a notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

President Joe Biden says negotiations to make this happen were painstaking and intense. Griner's wife spoke at the White House after the exchange.

"So, over the last nine months, y'all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life. And so today, I'm just standing here, overwhelmed with emotions," said Cherelle Griner. "But the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration."

"What this means to the whole WNBA community to have her home safely, basketball aside, this was just really emotional. I'm not a hugely emotional person but I got really choked up. Kind of knew for a couple days that something might be happening, but you never know until it happens," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

A plane thought to be carrying Griner landed in San Antonio this afternoon. The plan was to take her to a medical facility there.

In addition, Griner’s parents live in Texas and have been waiting to be reunited with her.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Bout was serving his time at a prison in Marion, Illinois.

Nicknamed "The Merchant of Death," Bout was one of the world’s most wanted men before his arrest in 2008. He was convicted of conspiring to kill Americans and began his 25-year sentence in southern Illinois a decade ago.

Alleged Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout walks past temporary cells ahead of a hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok. (CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden says the U.S. is still negotiating for another release: Paul Whelan.

The U.S. Marine veteran, from Michigan, was working as a corporate security executive when he was arrested at a Moscow hotel in 2018 on espionage charges.

U.S. officials had been trying to negotiate to have both he and Griner released, but Biden says Whelan’s case is being treated differently by Russian officials.

"We have not forgotten about Paul Whelan," Biden said. "We are not giving up."

The president reportedly called the family of Whelan before today's announcement. His family released a statement, saying they were happy Griner was on her way home and that the Biden administration made the right decision to bring her home.

Whelan will mark four years of being detained in Russia later this month.