Broadview ICE protest: Large crowds rally outside facility

The Brief Demonstrations continued Friday outside the Broadview ICE facility, where activists and officials demanded transparency and better treatment of detainees. Organizers allege people are being held longer than allowed and denied basic necessities, while ICE has blocked inspection requests. The protest comes amid a larger federal immigration crackdown that has led to more than 900 arrests in the Chicago area since early September.



What we know:

The protest marks the fifth consecutive Friday of demonstrations at the suburban Chicago processing center. Early Friday, the scene outside the facility was quiet, with a single police squad car present and new security measures in place, including fencing and concrete barriers at Lexington and Beech streets.

As of 7:30 a.m. dozens of protesters, carrying signs and protective gear, built up along the back entrance to the facility. Illinois State Police in riot gear and Broadview police were among several law enforcement agencies at the scene controlling crowds.

At least two protesters were seen being handcuffed and taken into custody.

Protest organizers said the Broadview center is not intended to hold detainees for more than 12 hours at a time, but claim individuals are being deprived of basic necessities such as beds, blankets and access to hygiene facilities.

Activists also allege ICE has blocked elected officials from inspecting the facility, despite requirements they say are set by law.

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. It will be streamed live in the media player at the top of this story.

ICE agents have used pepper balls, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds of protesters to allow vehicles to enter and exit the facility. Five people were charged in Saturday's demonstrations, including a couple who were reportedly carrying guns.

Big picture view:

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that since launching Operation Midway Blitz on Sept. 8, over 900 people have been arrested in the Chicago area.

Pritzker calls out Noem

What they're saying:

Pritzker released the following statement early Friday, demanding answers from DHS Sec. Kristi Noem, who is reportedly in the state:

"Federal agents reporting to Secretary Noem have spent weeks snatching up families, scaring law-abiding residents, violating due process rights, and even detaining U.S. citizens. They fail to focus on violent criminals and instead create panic in our communities.

Secretary Noem should no longer be able to step foot inside the State of Illinois without any form of public accountability. Last time when the secretary was here, she snuck in during the early morning to film social media videos and fled before sunrise. It's been nearly 45 days since Secretary Noem has held an official press conference, so it’s time she faces the public and takes questions from the press to be held accountable for the Trump Administration’s gross misconduct.

Illinois is not a photo opportunity or warzone, it’s a sovereign state where our people deserve rights, respect, and answers."