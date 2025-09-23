Broadview ICE protests: New security measures installed at facility after clashes with protesters

The Brief A new fence now separates protesters from ICE agents outside the Broadview immigration facility. Demonstrators, including Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, plan more protests Tuesday morning and evening, demanding the site’s closure. Homeland Security says 500 people have been arrested since Sept. 8 and alleges local police ignored calls for help during earlier clashes.



New security barriers have been installed outside the ICE processing facility in Broadview following a tense protest last week that included tear gas, pepper balls and several arrests.

What we know:

A tall fence now blocks access to Beach Street near the building, allowing transport vehicles and ICE agents to enter and exit without coming face-to-face with demonstrators.

A small group of protesters gathered early Tuesday, some using loudspeakers to shout at arriving agents from behind the barricade.

Protests are scheduled for 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and again after 6 p.m.

What they're saying:

Activists, including Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez of the 25th Ward, vowed to keep demonstrating until the facility is closed.

"We continue and we will not stop until we get ICE and these facilities out of our city, out of our state of Illinois," Sigcho-Lopez said. "It is inhumane. We have been talking with people who have been detained only because the way they look, that is racial profiling is a shame, is unjust, and we cannot stand for that."

Department of Homeland Security officials said about 500 people have been arrested during Operation Midway Blitz in the Chicago area that began Sept. 8 and claim they sought assistance from local police during last week’s clashes in Broadview, but their calls went unanswered. Area police have not responded to that allegation.

Area federal and local law enforcement officers remain on site as more demonstrations are expected.