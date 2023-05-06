Broadview man charged with attempted murder after stabbing near CTA Orange Line

article

A 30-year-old Broadview man was charged after allegedly stabbing and robbing a victim near a CTA Orange Line station in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Diricky Graves was arrested on Friday after a stabbing and an attempted robbery in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was attacked around 4:36 a.m.

The victim suffered several cuts to his body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in "serious but stable" condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Graves was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.