Man stabbed, robbed near Orange Line station

A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed and robbed early Wednesday near a CTA Orange Line station in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Around 4:30 a.m., the 40-year-old man was in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue when someone pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him several times, according to police.

The suspect then took his property before fleeing northbound, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim suffered several cuts to his body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in "serious but stable" condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.