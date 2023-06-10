Driver killed in car crash attempting to take shooting victim to Chicago hospital

A 33-year-old man was killed in a car crash while driving a shooting victim to the hospital Friday night.

Police say the shooting victim, another 33-year-old man, was wounded by gunfire in Bronzeville at 9:45 p.m.

The initial incident occurred in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Police say the victim was being driven to University of Chicago Medical Center when the driver hit a vehicle and then a pole in the 4700 block of South King Drive.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital by the fire department and is listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left hand and left foot.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The driver was also transported University of Chicago Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries reported. No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.