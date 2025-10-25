Chicago crime: Multiple garage burglaries reported in Bronzeville, police say
CHICAGO - Police are warning of a string of multiple garage burglaries in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood over the past week or so.
What we know:
In each instance, the offenders entered a garage through a door and then took property from within, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police detailed at least three reported burglaries:
- In the 4500 block of S. Champlain Avenue between 8:35 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.
- In the 4200 block of S. Langley Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.
- In the 600 block of E. 42nd Street at around 4 a.m. on Friday.
Police did not provide a description of the offenders or what was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-1-111.