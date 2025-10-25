Chicago crime: Multiple garage burglaries reported in Bronzeville, police say

The Brief Police are warning of multiple garage burglaries on Chicago's South Side in recent days. It was unclear how many people were involved or what they took in each incident.



Police are warning of a string of multiple garage burglaries in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood over the past week or so.

What we know:

In each instance, the offenders entered a garage through a door and then took property from within, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police detailed at least three reported burglaries:

In the 4500 block of S. Champlain Avenue between 8:35 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.

In the 4200 block of S. Langley Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

In the 600 block of E. 42nd Street at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Police did not provide a description of the offenders or what was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-1-111.