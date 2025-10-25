Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Multiple garage burglaries reported in Bronzeville, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  October 25, 2025 6:56am CDT
The Brief

    • Police are warning of multiple garage burglaries on Chicago's South Side in recent days.
    • It was unclear how many people were involved or what they took in each incident.

CHICAGO - Police are warning of a string of multiple garage burglaries in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood over the past week or so.

What we know:

In each instance, the offenders entered a garage through a door and then took property from within, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police detailed at least three reported burglaries:

  • In the 4500 block of S. Champlain Avenue between 8:35 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.
  • In the 4200 block of S. Langley Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.
  • In the 600 block of E. 42nd Street at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Police did not provide a description of the offenders or what was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #P25-1-111.

