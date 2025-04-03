Expand / Collapse search

Death investigation launched after human remains found in Bronzeville

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  April 3, 2025 6:52am CDT
Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A death investigation has been launched after human remains were found Thursday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Around 1 a.m., police officers were waved down by a pedestrian who said they saw human remains in the 4500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to CPD.

Area One detectives started a death investigation. 

No further information was provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

