$4B project to transport former Bronzeville hospital into new development

Years of delays are finally over and ground is being broken Wednesday for a renovation of a former Bronzeville hospital.

The land where the Michael Reese Hospital once stood is now going to be a place where people can live, shop, and work.

The city is investing $60 million in infrastructure spending to help redevelop the property. The project total price tag is more than $4 billion.

It's going to take about 14 years to finish, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot says it'll be worth the wait.

"This is a tremendous investment that will not only have an impact and redound to the benefit of people here in this neighborhood but really across our city and frankly, put this property back on the tax rolls to help generate revenue and income for the city," said Lightfoot.

Developers say this is the largest mixed-use project undertaken in Chicago, and are not concerned about any potential political delays with the upcoming election of a new mayor and city council members.