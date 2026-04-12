Bronzeville residents demand ComEd fix power issues blocking AC access

The Brief Residents of a Bronzeville apartment complex say outdated electrical infrastructure has left about 3,000 people—many seniors and children—without reliable air conditioning for over two years. Community leaders and residents accuse ComEd of delays, broken promises, and unequal service, despite rising utility rates. A recent transformer installation caused a 7-hour blackout, and residents are demanding immediate completion of upgrades without further delay.



Residents of a south side apartment complex are demanding ComEd fix their outdated electrical system so that they can have air conditioning in the summer.

Bishop Larry Trotter and some Lake Meadows residents gathered Sunday in Bronzeville to demand that ComEd stop delaying the installation of new properly sized transformers.

For more than two and a half years, they have been waiting for ComEd to install the transformers that can service the nine buildings and 3,000 residents in the complex, which includes many seniors and small children who do not have air in the summer.

This week, they say ComEd installed a new one in only one building. But they say it was botched and resulted in a blackout of more than 7 hours because the workers on site couldn't get executive approval to attach the new transformer to the grid.

They say ComEd continues to raise rates on everyone but does not serve its south side ratepayers.

"ComEd has refused to step up and address its failures engaging instead of they've been blowing off meetings, they've broken promises and failed to share information," said Bishop Larry D. Trotter of Sweet Holy Spirit Church. "The residents should no longer be denied access to air conditioning because of commonwealth Edison's discriminatory treatment and callous indifference.

"The one thing we are frustrated with is being relegated to maybe a two-bedroom apartment with maybe one air conditioner. And you know, air does not go around the corner, so we have to update the system so we get better air conditioning in our units," resident Lois Stone said.



They are demanding ComEd install the transformers without any further delay.