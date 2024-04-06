Man, 20, shot during robbery in Bronzeville: police

A man was shot and robbed in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood overnight.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue at 12:04 a.m. Saturday when a male offender pulled a gun on him.

The offender demanded the victim's property and then shot him. He then fled with the victim's belongings.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with two gunshot wounds to the left knee. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One Detectives continue to investigate.