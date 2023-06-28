Bronzeville shooting leaves man dead

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, who is in his early 30s, was found lying on the sidewalk around 3:17 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.