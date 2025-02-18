Chicago man arrested 30 minutes after stabbing two men in Bronzeville: police
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested 30 minutes after allegedly stabbing two men in Bronzeville Monday afternoon.
Nathaniel Price, 36, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery while using a deadly weapon.
The backstory:
The charges are related to an incident that took place around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East 51st Street, where Price is accused of stabbing and injuring two men, ages 32 and 56.
Officers arrested Price approximately 30 minutes later.
What's next:
Price's detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.