Chicago man arrested 30 minutes after stabbing two men in Bronzeville: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  February 18, 2025 6:54pm CST
Bronzeville
Nathaniel Price, 36

The Brief

    • Nathaniel Price, 36, was arrested after allegedly stabbing two men in Bronzeville on Monday afternoon.
    • The stabbing occurred around 12:45 p.m. on East 51st Street, leaving two men, ages 32 and 56, injured.
    • Price faces two felony charges and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested 30 minutes after allegedly stabbing two men in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. 

Nathaniel Price, 36, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery while using a deadly weapon.

The backstory:

The charges are related to an incident that took place around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East 51st Street, where Price is accused of stabbing and injuring two men, ages 32 and 56. 

Officers arrested Price approximately 30 minutes later.

What's next:

Price's detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. 

The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

