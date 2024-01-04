Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield Zoo among 2024's top must-visit zoos

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 9:32AM
Brookfield
FOX 32 Chicago

BROOKFIELD, Ill. - A new report named Brookfield Zoo one of the top must-visit zoos of 2024.

According to airportparkingreservations.com, Brookfield Zoo secured the 12th spot among U.S. zoos, boasting a habitat for 3,400 animals spanning 500 species.

Rankings were based on an examination of the 28 busiest zoos in the U.S., unveiling the most popular ones based on ticket prices, animal populations, favorable TripAdvisor reviews (four stars or higher), online appeal and additional factors.

Brookfield Zoo has 984 TripAdvisor reviews with four stars or higher. Adults can visit the zoo for $29.95, while a child's ticket costs $20.95.

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo also made the list, ranking at number 17. 

The full list of must-visit zoos for 2024 is listed below: 

1.  Henry Doorly Zoo                               15.  Philadelphia Zoo

2.  St.  Louis Zoo                                       16. Kansas City Zoo

3. Houston Zoo                                        17.  Lincoln Park Zoo

4.  San Diego Zoo                                     18.  Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

5.  Columbus Zoo & Aquarium             19.  San Francisco Zoo

6. Bronx Zoo                                            20. Dallas Zoological Park

7.  Denver Zoo                                         21.  Indianapolis Zoo

8. Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium      22. The NEW Zoo

9. Smithsonian National Zoo                 23. Oakland Zoo

10. Memphis Zoo                                    24. Disney's Animal Kingdom

11. Phoenix Zoo                                      25.  Living Desert Zoo

12. Brookfield Zoo                                  26. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

13. Zoo Miami                                         27. Zoo Knoxville

14.  Woodland Park Zoo                        28.  Alaska Zoo