Brookfield Zoo among 2024's top must-visit zoos

A new report named Brookfield Zoo one of the top must-visit zoos of 2024.

According to airportparkingreservations.com, Brookfield Zoo secured the 12th spot among U.S. zoos, boasting a habitat for 3,400 animals spanning 500 species.

Rankings were based on an examination of the 28 busiest zoos in the U.S., unveiling the most popular ones based on ticket prices, animal populations, favorable TripAdvisor reviews (four stars or higher), online appeal and additional factors.

Brookfield Zoo has 984 TripAdvisor reviews with four stars or higher. Adults can visit the zoo for $29.95, while a child's ticket costs $20.95.

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo also made the list, ranking at number 17.

The full list of must-visit zoos for 2024 is listed below:

1. Henry Doorly Zoo 15. Philadelphia Zoo

2. St. Louis Zoo 16. Kansas City Zoo

3. Houston Zoo 17. Lincoln Park Zoo

4. San Diego Zoo 18. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

5. Columbus Zoo & Aquarium 19. San Francisco Zoo

6. Bronx Zoo 20. Dallas Zoological Park

7. Denver Zoo 21. Indianapolis Zoo

8. Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium 22. The NEW Zoo

9. Smithsonian National Zoo 23. Oakland Zoo

10. Memphis Zoo 24. Disney's Animal Kingdom

11. Phoenix Zoo 25. Living Desert Zoo

12. Brookfield Zoo 26. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

13. Zoo Miami 27. Zoo Knoxville

14. Woodland Park Zoo 28. Alaska Zoo