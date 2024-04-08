Brookfield Zoo announces lineup for summer concert series

article

Brookfield Zoo is preparing to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its summer concert series, featuring performances from renowned artists.

Presented by Meijer, Roaring Nights promises three evenings of music, entertainment and animal encounters on the Zoo's East Mall.

This year's lineup features chart-topping artists including The Fray, Barenaked Ladies and Gin Blossoms. Each ticket sold directly contributes to the welfare of the Zoo's animals, educational initiatives and global conservation efforts.

On June 22, The Fray will kick off the series, followed by Barenaked Ladies on July 12. Then, Gin Blossoms will wrap up the series on July 27.

"Our 90th anniversary celebration with Roaring Nights not only offers incredible entertainment, but also fuels our mission and impact for wildlife conservation, education, animal care, and science," said Andrea Rodgers, senior vice president of guest experience and operations at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. "Join us in making a difference while enjoying fantastic music and creating unforgettable moments."

During concert nights, select animal habitats will remain open until 7 p.m., allowing visitors to explore attractions like the Seven Seas Underwater Viewing Gallery, Sea Lion Cove and more.

Guests can also meet some of the Zoo's animal ambassadors on the East Mall between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, guests can enjoy panoramic views of the Chicago skyline from the Zoo's Anniversary Ferris Wheel until 9 p.m.

Ticket options include a special 90th-anniversary bundle, offering access to all three concerts for $90, as well as VIP packages with exclusive benefits such as early park access and access to a VIP lounge. Individual tickets range from $45 to $55, with one free child admission for every adult ticket purchased. Parking is available for $17 to $20.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit brookfieldzoo.org/roaringnights starting April 15 at 10 a.m.