Brookfield Zoo celebrates a century since 1922 groundbreaking

article

A century has passed since the Brookfield Zoo celebrated its official groundbreaking on Oct. 27, 1922.

In 1922, Daniel Ryan, who, at the time, was president of the Forest Preserve District, made the first dig with a spade to commemorate the day.

Other prominent Chicagoans like John McCutcheon, then president of the Chicago Zoological Society; Charles Wacker; and Daniel Ryan, among others spoke at the ceremony.

An excerpt from the zoo's history book reads:

"October 1922 found the work of the Society well along, and it was decided that a groundbreaking was in order. Accordingly, a special ceremony marking the turning of the first shovel of soil was scheduled for Friday, October 27, chosen because it was the birthday of former President Teddy Roosevelt, considered the country’s leading naturalist."

Many of the buildings and landmarks at the Brookfield Zoo are also 100 years old or close to.

Brookfield Zoo sits on land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County. On November 8, residents of Cook County will vote on the Clean Air, Clean Water and Wildlife referendum, which would allocate funds for the future of Brookfield Zoo.