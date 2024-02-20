Brookfield Zoo offers Ferris Wheel rides in honor of 90th anniversary
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - A 130-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is coming to Brookfield Zoo for its 90th anniversary.
Beginning March 15 and continuing through Dec. 31, 2024, Brookfield Zoo guests can ride the Anniversary Ferris Wheel located just east of the Zoo's Roosevelt Fountain.
Customers can enjoy views of the animal habitats, gardens, and Chicago skyline.
Tickets are $8 per person, $6 for Zoo members, and free to Unlimited-level members and those with redeemable attraction vouchers.