Brookfield Zoo is welcoming some new additions.

A baby squirrel monkey was born earlier this month.

The zoo also just received two critically endangered cotton-top tamarins.

They will all be making their home at the zoo's Tropic World Exhibit, where visitors can come see them.

The zoo says the new baby will spend five to 10 weeks on its mother's back before venturing out on its own.